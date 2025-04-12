Menu Explore
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
Youth strangulated by uncle, stepbrother over propertydispute in Badaun

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Apr 12, 2025 08:42 PM IST

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday (April 10) afternoon following an altercation between the victim and the accused over a property dispute.

A youth was strangled to death allegedly by his stepbrother and uncle over a property dispute in Badaun district’s Patiyali Sarai locality, police said on Saturday. The accused were nabbed while attempting to dump the body on a railway track in a bid to cover up the crime, police added.

For representation only. (Sourced)
According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon following an altercation between the victim and the accused over a property dispute. The victim, Gautam Sahu, 22, lived on the second floor of a two-storey house in Patiyali Sarai, under the Sadar Kotwali area, and worked at a local doctor’s clinic. His father Raju Sahu, a truck driver, had married twice and lost both wives. Gautam’s stepbrother Sunny Sahu, a photographer by profession, resided on the first floor of the same house with his wife.

“Raju’s younger brother Satish, who has a criminal background, had recently come out on bail arranged by Sunny. Satish moved into the house and he, along with Sunny, was allegedly pressuring Gautam to vacate his room,” the police said.

On Thursday afternoon, an altercation broke out between Gautam and the two accused, during which he was allegedly strangled to death. They were attempting to dump the body on the railway track near Dataganj crossing when they were nabbed by a patrol team from Civil Lines police station the same night. On Friday, Gautam’s body was recovered and sent for a postmortem, report of which confirmed death due to strangulation, the police explained.

Circle officer (city) Rajneesh Upadhyay confirmed that a case has been registered against Sunny and Satish under the charges of murder and destruction of evidence. “During interrogation, both accused owned up to their crime. They have been sent to jail after being produced in the court,” the officer said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Youth strangulated by uncle, stepbrother over propertydispute in Badaun
Saturday, April 12, 2025
