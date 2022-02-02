Youths are now with the gathbandhan, say SP-RLD supporters

SHAMLI Ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in western UP, the SP-RLD alliance’s Vijay Rath Yatra was greeted by thousands of supporters in Shamli on Wednesday amid slogans of “ganna jeetega”. The crowd cheered for Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary when the duo appeared on the top of their vehicle and posed with a bunch of sugarcane extended to them by supporters.

Kanwarpal Singh, 52, who arrived from Baraut to participate in the Vijay Rath Yatra, was excited to see the two leaders together. He exulted: “O mere dono sher (here come the two lions)”, and started clapping out of joy.

Close to him, two youngsters – Preeyanshu Choudhary and Preet Choudhary of Simbhalka village – were riding on their motorcycle studded with green and white flags of the RLD. They raised slogans like: “Long live Jayant Choudhary” and said youths were now with the “SP-RLD gathbandhan”.

Another group of bike-borne youngsters exulted: “Long live Akhilesh and Jayant” and flags of both parties were studded on their bikes.

“I have come with other fellow villagers to extend our support to both leaders. Dono ki jodi kamaal karegi (the duo will work wonders),” said Islam of Bunta village in Thanabhawan constituency who also arrived in Shamli.

Earlier in the day, Jayant Choudhary had reminded people how the “Ganna versus Jinnah” slogan was coined the first time during bypoll of Lok Sabha in Kairana in 2018 and the BJP candidate was defeated. Since then, “Ganna” had become a symbol of opposition parties to counter “Jinnah and Pakistan of BJP,” he added.

A long queue of vehicles, motorcycle-borne youths, supporters on tractor- trollies followed the Vijay Rath, which passed through the city areas of Shamli. All through their campaign route, both leaders greeted people at regular intervals saying “Namaste”.

Akhilesh and Jayant will also conduct a similar campaign in Muslim dominated Kandhla town (adjacent Kairana). Their Vijay Rath will go through Ellam town that is Jat dominated, and from there, they will enter Baraut and conclude their campaign in Loni of Ghaziabad district after passing through Baghpat.

Shamli district has three constituencies – Shamli, Thanabhawan and Kairana. The SP-RLD alliance has fielded Prasan Choudhary against the BJP’s Tejender Nirwal, Ashram Ali against minister and sitting BJP MLA Suresh Rana and Nahid Hasan against BJP candidate Mriganka Singh.