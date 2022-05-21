Zila panchayat member, 45 others booked for attack on U.P. STF team
A local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member, and over 45 villagers were booked for allegedly attacking a UP Special Task Force (STF) team on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, senior police officials said. The STF was conducting a raid on Zila Panchayat member’s home following information that diesel and petrol from tankers coming to the government supply depot was being siphoned off in connivance with the drivers, police added.
They said the STF team had lodged an FIR against the Zila Panchayat member Arun Yadav and others with Mohanlalganj police station in this connection. They said two people identified as Saurabh Yadav and Mohsin, involved in the incident, have been arrested and sent to jail while Arun Yadav and others fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.
Sharing further details, an STF official said the incident happened when an STF team led by sub-inspector Pawan Kumar Singh raided the house of Arun Yadav in Mankheda village of Mohanlalganj at around 2 am on Saturday. He said two people Saurabh and Mohsin were arrested while others fled after attacking the team. He said the sub-inspector had accused Yadav and his men of an attempt to murder, rioting, causing hindrance in government work and use of criminal force against the government servant in the FIR. The FIR was lodged against Arun Yadav, Mohsin, Saurabh Yadav, Chottu, Golu, Deepu and 40 other villagers.
The additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), South Rajesh Srivastava claimed Yadav and his aides used to steal 10 containers of petrol or diesel from each tanker without opening the digital lock before it reached the depot in connivance with the tanker drivers. He said the raid was conducted when one such tanker arrived at Yadav’s house, and the accused were stealing the petrol.
He said Yadav and his aides allegedly used to sell this stolen petrol and diesel at shops in remote areas where there was no petrol pump available and earn huge profit. He said the accused are also involved in the illegal sale and supply of alcohol in the remote villages.
Congress party leaders pay tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on 31st death anniversary
Addressing the gathering of congressmen, who had arrived to pay homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, All India Congress Committee member Shekhar Bahuguna said that Rajiv Gandhi was known for his policies and for building an India of the 21st century. He said that if India is enjoying the technological advancements, its foundations were laid down by Rajiv Gandhi, who believed in value-based politics, he added. Rajiv Gandhi became the PM at the age of 40.
Trustee arrested for duping Central government of ₹59.89 crore
Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Friday arrested a 59-year-old trustee of Shri Arvindo Institute of Applied Scientific Research Trust for allegedly causing a loss of ₹58.89 crore to the government of India through a donation racket. The arrested trustee, Umesh Nagda, who trades in spices, is based in Andheri East. He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to police custody up to May 31.
BMC gives Ranas 7 days to remove illegal constructions from Khar residence
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has given seven days' time to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana to remove illegal constructions from their Khar residence. They said that if the couple fail to comply, then the civic body will itself remove the same. The Saturday notice was issued in response to the reply given by the Ranas on May 19 to the BMC show cause notice given on May 10.
Eye on tax: Citizens avail rebate scheme, PMC collects ₹557 crore revenue
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has collected more property tax revenue till May 21, 2022 as compared to last year. According to PMC officials, tax payers are willing to take benefit of 10 and five per cent rebate in tax. Last year, till May 20, the civic body had collected ₹450 crore in revenue. Citizens who pay the tax in the first two months are eligible for rebate in general tax.
Loan sharks booked for circulating morphed pictures of Vikhroli woman
Mumbai: The Vikhroli police have registered a case against loan recovery agents of two instant loan applications for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old Mumbai woman by circulating her morphed photographs with her family, relatives, and colleagues to extract money, despite repayment of the loan amount. On May 8, while browsing Facebook, she came across an advertisement for a mobile application for providing instant loans.
