Zila panchayat member, 45 others booked for attack on U.P. STF team

A local Samajwadi Party leader and Zila Panchayat member, and over 45 villagers were booked for allegedly attacking a UP Special Task Force (STF) team on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, senior police officials said. The STF was conducting a raid on Zila Panchayat member’s home following information that diesel and petrol from tankers coming to the government supply depot was being siphoned off in connivance with the drivers, police added.

They said the STF team had lodged an FIR against the Zila Panchayat member Arun Yadav and others with Mohanlalganj police station in this connection. They said two people identified as Saurabh Yadav and Mohsin, involved in the incident, have been arrested and sent to jail while Arun Yadav and others fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

Sharing further details, an STF official said the incident happened when an STF team led by sub-inspector Pawan Kumar Singh raided the house of Arun Yadav in Mankheda village of Mohanlalganj at around 2 am on Saturday. He said two people Saurabh and Mohsin were arrested while others fled after attacking the team. He said the sub-inspector had accused Yadav and his men of an attempt to murder, rioting, causing hindrance in government work and use of criminal force against the government servant in the FIR. The FIR was lodged against Arun Yadav, Mohsin, Saurabh Yadav, Chottu, Golu, Deepu and 40 other villagers.

The additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), South Rajesh Srivastava claimed Yadav and his aides used to steal 10 containers of petrol or diesel from each tanker without opening the digital lock before it reached the depot in connivance with the tanker drivers. He said the raid was conducted when one such tanker arrived at Yadav’s house, and the accused were stealing the petrol.

He said Yadav and his aides allegedly used to sell this stolen petrol and diesel at shops in remote areas where there was no petrol pump available and earn huge profit. He said the accused are also involved in the illegal sale and supply of alcohol in the remote villages.