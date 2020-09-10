e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Ludhiana cops nab duo who robbed money exchanger of ₹6 lakh

Ludhiana cops nab duo who robbed money exchanger of ₹6 lakh

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Simratpal Singh Dhindhsa said the arrests were made from different locations in the city.

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The arrested robbers in police custody Ludhiana on Thursday.
The arrested robbers in police custody Ludhiana on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/ HT)
         

Over a week after a money exchanger was robbed of ₹6 lakh cash, the police have arrested of two persons and recovered 1,310 US dollars, a gold chain, sharp-edged weapon and motorcycle from them.

The arrested accused are Sahil Verm of Daba Road and Damanjit Singh alias Daman of Preet Nagar. However, their accomplices Gagandeep Singh alias Gagan of Jujhar Nagar and Deepak Kumar of Barota Road are yet to be arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Simratpal Singh Dhindhsa said the arrests were made from different locations and the accused have confessed their involvement in the crime.

The accused had robbed money exchanger Shakti Kumar of ₹6 lakh cash, including foreign currency notes worth ₹1 lakh, after injuring him with sharp-edged weapons at his shop near Samrala Chowk on September.

A case under sections 394, 120-B of the IPC and sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was lodged against the four accused.

Police had formed different teams for their arrest, the DCP said.

The accused told police that they knew Shakti Kumar used to carry heavy cash and started keeping tabs on him. Hours before the incident, one of the accused had gone to his shop posing as a customer on the pretext of exchanging foreign currency. When the victim was counting the cash, the accused called his three accomplices and assaulted Shakti with sharp-edged weapons and robbed ₹5 lakhs in cash and foreign currency worth ₹1 lakh.

The DCP added that the accused are already facing trial in various cases, including robbery, snatchings and attempt to murder.

top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In