Ludhiana MC to deploy poclain excavators for cleaning Buddha Nullah

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:50 IST

With silt accumulating in the Buddha Nullah, the municipal corporation (MC) has finally decided to deploy poclain excavators for desilting it before the rainy season.

The process is expected to commence from Tuesday with a deadline to clean the nullah by June 10.

Keeping aside the estimate of the irrigation department of Rs 90 lakh for taking up the process, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu has directed the MC officials to hire a private company for the job.

As per information, two machines will be deployed at different points of the nullah at a cost of Rs 4.1 lakh per month. The MC would also bear the cost of fuel.

The nullah is the main drain in the city and desilting is necessary as silt accumulated in the nullah reduces its capacity to carry the sewer waste and rainwater.

In the past, the MC used to commence desilting in the beginning of April. But, this year, the fund-starved MC, rather than transferring lakhs to the irrigation department, has decided to take up the process by itself. Till now, JCB machines were deputed at the site but, due to their limited reach, the machines are not able to clean the nullah properly. Due to this, the mayor has asked MC officials to rope in a private player.

The mayor said, “The Naamdhari sect had cleaned the nullah a few months ago and the MC has also deputed JCB machines to clear the nullah of the garbage and silt, but it has come to light that poclain machines are necessary at some points due to which I have asked the officials to rope in a private player. It does not make any sense to transfer Rs 90 lakh to the irrigation department to do the job. The nullah would be cleaned before monsoon hits the city so that residents do not face any trouble.”

MC TO RECRUIT EXPERTS FOR RUNNING STPs

With MC officials not being able to oversee the working of three sewer treatment plants (STPs) in the city, Sandhu has decided to depute private experts at the plants on contractual basis.

Sandhu said MC officials have to look into the complaints of the entire city due to which they are not able to oversee the working of the STPs, which are being run by private contractors.

The MC officials said, “Around Rs 1.25 crore is spent for running the STPs every month and the mayor wants to reduce the cost of operations. Due to this, the mayor has decided to rope in the retired officials, who are experts in looking after the functioning of the STPs.