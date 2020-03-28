Ludhiana: Overcharging adds to residents’ woes

cities

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 22:54 IST

Already struggling to manage essential supplies as the state-wide curfew to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus entered its sixth day on Saturday, residents were at the receiving end as vegetable vendors and shopkeepers continued to charge almost double the mandi rates citing shortage of supply.

“The rates of vegetables have been doubled in the last few days as there is no check by the administration. The vendors and the shopkeepers are cashing in on the situation,” said Gurminder Singh, a resident of New Model Town.

While the administration is still struggling to streamline the supply of vegetables, residents in some areas got some respite as street vendors visited their localities, albeit selling a limited stock.

Amarjit Singh, a resident of Civil Lines, said, “The administration should fix the rates of vegetables at this time of emergency by keeping a certain amount of profit for the street vendors. The residents are already facing trouble due to the curfew, and fleecing is taking a toll on them.”

However, street vendors and arhtiyas passed the buck over rising prices of the vegetables.

Rehri Fadi Association president Tiger Singh said that the residents are blaming vendors for higher prices but the latter are themselves getting them at higher rates from the main market. “The arhtiyas are making profit out of the situation and are putting the blame on the vendors who are risking their lives to streamline supply of vegetables in the city.”

However, president of Ludhiana Sabzi Mandi Ahrtiya Association, Gurkamal Singh, said, “After lockdown, the rates of different vegetables have increased only by ₹5 to ₹10. That too due to shortage of supply being faced by the arhtiyas as the transport was stopped.”

Singh further said that after the lockdown, the administration ordered that no middlemen will be allowed to install vends in the market area, but the latter having pull with the authorities managed to get passesand sell vegetables to vendors at higher rates.

Meanwhile, residents demanded that the administration should take strict action against those fleecing the residents at such time of emergency.

Of rush and supply

Heavy rush of vendors was witnessed at the main vegetable market of the city near Jalandhar Bypass on Saturday morning. Registered vendors were standing in queue since 2am, but by 6am a large number of people gathered at the market, defeating the purpose of social distancing.

Many vendors were not able to get proper supply of vegetables due to which limited supply was made in some areas of the city including BRS Nagar, Dugri, Haibowal etc.

Meanwhile, amid hue and cry being raised by grocery retailers over shortage of supply, the wholesalers have now started the supply to the retailers after getting permission from the police on Saturday. However, president of Ludhiana Consumer Products Distributors’ Association, Harkesh Mittal, said the wholesalers are also facing shortage of pulses, wheat and other products as the transport sector is on a halt and the administration should come up with a solution for the same. “Passes should be issued so that they can get supply from Delhi, Amritsar, Moga among other places,” he said.

‘Display rates on vends’

Taking note the rising complaints of overcharging of vegetables and fruits, the district administration has made it mandatory for the vendors to display the rate list on their respective vends.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said no person will be allowed to sell essential commodities above the fixed price, and defaulters will face strict action, including immediate cancellation of their licence.

Agrawal said there is no shortage of essential commodities in the district. He said organised home deliveries have also started with the support of private companies such as Reliance Fresh, Vishal Mega Mart, Best Price, HOP, Swiggy, Amazon etc.

He informed that all the wholesalers of essential commodities have been allowed to transport essential commodities to shopkeepers for further supply to residents.

Five vendors each to cover every ward

For streamlining the supply of vegetables and fruits in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided that five registered vendors will be identified to supply vegetables to each of the 95 wards in the city. MC secretary Neeraj Jain said the list of vendors was being prepared as per which supply will begin from Monday onwards.

Relief for companies manufacturing essential commodities

In a relief to the companies manufacturing or packing essential commodities such as bread, biscuits and cakes, the district administration has ordered that only 50% staff will be called in the factories. Agrawal said there should be at least two-metre distance between two workers, with provision of hand sanitisers and regular sanitation at the workplace.