Lukewarm response at Covid test centres in Vaishali, Indirapuram

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:23 IST

Despite the an uptick in Covid-19 tests, two of the four sampling centres in Ghaziabad, both in the trans-Hindon (old city) residential localities of Vaishali and Indirapuram, are seeing fewer collections of swabs for testing.

The district has two other sampling centres, or static booths, at MMG District Hospital and at IMS College in Dasna in the cis-Hindon region (city). While the MMG hospital is in the middle of the old city, the Dasna centres is in the city outskirts.

All four collect for the “gold standard” reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test as well antigen test.

According to official data, the booth at Vaishali, a healthcentre, collected 1,644 samples and Indirapuram, at a gurudwara, collected 3,516 over 49 days -- from July 1 to August 18 -- totalling 5160 samples. During the same period, the cis-Hindon area accounted for 9843 samples --- 6,288 at the hospital and 3,555 at the Dasna college.

Officials said each booth could collect 150 samples a day -- 7,350 over 49 days. Although this may suggest all four centres were not being used till capacity, factors such as distance, weekend lockdowns and containment zones play a role in collections.

The test positivity rate (TPR, which is the total number of positive cases per 100 tests) at these each of these booths were, however, close -- Indirapuram 7.65% (269 positive cases), Vaishali 6.39% (105 cases), MMG Hospital 7.95% (500 cases) and IMS college 7.17% (255 cases).

These are, however, not the only ways by which samples are collected. Surveillance teams are conducting surveys and camps to test people with symptoms or those with certain co-morbidities. Many private and government laboratories also offer testing, according to Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines.

Residents believe there is a sense of fear in the community and the belief that the declining fatality rate was reason enough to stay away from getting tested at these booths.

“There is still a sense of fear among the residents and they do not wish to get tested even if home isolation is allowed. The booth at Vaishali caters to localities of Vaishali and Kuashambi etc. In our areas we approached the health department for a testing camp on Wednesday in order to encourage residents to come out and get tested,” said VK Mittal, president of Kuashambi Apartments’ residents’ welfare association.

“There is a sense among residents that as fatality rate is on the decline and those getting recovered is increasing, with majority remaining asymptomatic, so, they somehow feel that testing can be avoided. There had been long queues outside the sampling booth in Indirapuram once, but they are no more now,” said Alok Kumar, founder-member of federation of association of apartment owners in Ghaziabad.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey could not be reached for comments over the issue.

The officials of the district health department said that they are trying to maintain overall daily sampling/testing in range of 3000-3500 per day.

“To ensure that more sampling and testing is done we have roped in mobile vans besides holding camps in different areas. We have also come up with sampling centres in rural areas. In urban areas we are encouraging residents to come out for testing and suspected cases are being traced with the help of our surveillance teams. Help of local councilors and RWAs is also being taken,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

According to the state health bulletin, Ghazaibad has 1,099 active Covid-19 cases so far. With 85 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the district tally has reached 6,874, including total 5,708 recoveries and 67 deaths. In neighbouring Gautam Budh Nagar, a total of 6,700 cases have been reported so far. The tally includes 104 new cases, 5,872 total recoveries and 43 deaths.

Overall, the district, till August 18, collected about 160,086 samples of which test reports of 158,239 were received. Of the overall sampling, 90238 samples were conducted through rapid antigen kits.

Meanwhile in UP, the state officials said that 107768 samples were tested till Tuesday and overall testing has reached 4075174 tests.

“The chief minister has directed for more testing and we plan to conduct 1.3 lakh tests in next phase. This will be done through 45000 tests through RT-PCR and 75000 through rapid antigen kits per day. The CM has asked for names of districts conducting less testing. The increase in testing is helpful in early detection of case and early treatment. This also helps in contact tracing in order to prevent infection from spreading further,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).