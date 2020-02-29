Lukewarm response to e-auction reflects sluggish realty sector in Mohali

cities

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 01:17 IST

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s plan to hold e-auction for properties once in three months, that too after slashing the reserve price by 20%, failed to yield fruitful results, as the authority managed to sell just 49% properties in the 10-day auction that concluded on Friday.

The slump in the region’s realty market was reflected in the fact that only 32 of the 67 properties found buyers, with most properties going for around the same cost as the reserve price.

Of the 32 properties sold, 15 were residential, six booths and SCOs, eight commercial sites in Sectors 83 and 101 and three hotel sites in Sector 66-B, fetching GMADA a total revenue of ₹234 crore.

Once again, there were no takers for the three group housing societies in IT City, Sector 66 and Medicity; a school site in Eco City; a nursing home site in Sector 69; and a petrol pump site in Medicity, New Chandigarh. The 13 residential sites in Eco City-1 also went unsold.

Among the 15 residential sites auctioned, a 352 square metre plot in Sector 65 went for the highest price of ₹1.93 crore against a reserve price of ₹1.85 crore. GMADA also managed to sell three hotel sites in Sector 66-B. Two of them sized at 8,134 square metres each were sold for ₹25.8 crore. They had a reserve price of ₹25.53 crore each. The third one, at 16,228 square metres, was auctioned for ₹51 crore against a reserve price ₹50.94 crore.

POOR RUN REPEATEDLY

In the last auction held on November 14, 2019, only six of the total 69 sites were sold.

In view of this tepid response, which was seen repeatedly at every monthly e-auction, GMADA had decided to conduct the future auctions after a gap of three months.

Bhupinder Singh Sabharwal, president, Mohali Property Consultant Association, said, looking at the slump in the market, GMADA should slash the reserve price further. “There should be open auctions instead of e-auction, as this will encourage healthy competition and help GMADA earn more,” Sabharwal said.

Rajesh Dhiman, additional chief administrator, GMADA, said, “We were able to sell 32 properties, which is a good sign. We hope for better results in the next auction to be held in May.”