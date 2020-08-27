Mahad building collapse death toll reaches 16; police arrest RCC consultant

pune

The Raigad Police on Wednesday arrested one person in connection with the Tariq Garden, five-storied residential complex that collapsed in Kajalpura area of Mahad town, Raigad district, on Monday.

A total of 16 lives were lost in the incident, as rescue operations concluded on Wednesday afternoon, 42 hours after the tragedy took place.

According to police officials, reinforced cement concrete (RCC) consultant Bahubali Dhamane was arrested from his residence, while a search is on for Navi Mumbai- based developer Farooq Kazi. His house was found locked on Wednesday.

Dhamane, as a the RCC consultant, was responsible for design and material used in the construction of the building, completed in 2013.

Raigad superintendent of police (SP) Anil Paraskar said, “Our preliminary investigations through forensic examination of the debris show that the building material was not good and was sub-standard in nature. Even the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team involved in the rescue operation told us that the building collapsed due to use of inferior material, which they had seen for the first time.”

Dhamane, who is among the five persons booked in the case, was remanded to police custody till August 30 by local court. All five persons are booked on various charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Apart from Dhamane and Kazi, those booked by the police have been identified as Deepak Jhisand; former Mahad Municipal council chief and Shashikant Dighe, junior construction inspector at Mahad municipal council.

District Collector Nidhi Chaudhari said, “Police are questioning the builder’s close associates as part of the probe. Also, the police team raided his office premises in Navi Mumbai for documents and other details.”

On the search operation front, rescuers sifting through debris pulled out the last body on Wednesday morning.

The rescuers found a woman and four-year-old boy alive on Tuesday, although the boy’s two sisters and mother were found dead beneath the debris, according to (NDRF) personnel working on the ground.

Mohammad Bangi, the four-year-old, was rescued after 19 hours under rubble, while Mehrunissa Abdul Kazi (60), was pulled out after 27 hours. A total of nine persons were found alive while those who lost their lives include seven males, seven females and two children.

Sachinand Gawade, PRO of the NDRF battalion, said that the team carried out a final search to ensure nobody was buried or missing even as administration has claimed that all persons residing in the building been traced.

Gawade said that after a final search in the morning, rescue operations ended.

Administration recovers cash, jewellery from debris; forms committee to return valuables to owners

Two days after the five-storied Tariq Garden building collapsed in Mahad town of Raigad district, the district administration has formed a committee comprising of the residents of the collapsed building to search for ornaments, cash and valuables in the debris and accordingly return them to the rightful owners, according to collector Nidhi Choudhari.

“We have formed the citizens’ committee of residents of the said building who know about the people residing in the building. They will check and verify the claims of the residents and their belongings and accordingly hand them over to the bonafide owners,” said Choudhari.

“The debris has been kept in a compound which has now been placed under police protection. We have found a bagful of currency notes and some jewellery in the debris and same has been handed over to the police and will be returned to the owners,” she said.

According to the collector, the committee will search and will be allowed to establish the identity and accordingly hand over the assets to the owners.

“More things can be found out in the debris since every family must have lost their valuables like jewellery or cash and they will get their lost valuables after identification and verification by the committee,” she said.

The committee will be under the direct supervision of the district collector and administrative officials will monitor them daily and update the collector about its work.

The locals in the area lauded the efforts of the administration and said that it would lead to the bonafide owners getting their lost belongings and the protection by police at the accident site will keep unwanted persons away from the spot.