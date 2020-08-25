Mahad building collapse: FIR against developer, architect, three others

cities

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 19:09 IST

Mahad (Raigad district) A day after a five-storied building collapsed in Mahad town of Raigad district, some 170km from Mumbai, police have booked five persons on various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting murder.

According to Raigad district superintendent of police Anil Paraskar, a first information report (FIR) was registered on Tuesday at Mahad city police station against a builder and four others, including an architect, RCC consultant and two civic officials. No arrest was made till late evening in the case.

According to FIR, the builder along with architect and the RCC consultant were responsible for constructing the building using inferior material and without proper attention.

The FIR also charged two civic officials of issuing a completion certificate without properly inspecting the site.

The Navi Mumbai-based developer had constructed the building in partnership with a local land owner based on 50:50 profit sharing formula, said police officials.

Those booked by the police have been identified as Farooq Kazi, developer; Gaurav Shah, architect; Bahubali Dhamane, RCC consultant; Deepak Jhisand, former Mahad Municipal council chief and Shashikant Dighe, junior construction inspector at Mahad municipal council.

Despite repeated attempts all five named in the FIR remained uncontactable.

They have been booked under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting murder); 304-A (causing death by negligence); 337 and 338 (causing hurt to any person; and 34 (criminal act carried out by several persons with common intention).

The Tariq garden building with 40 flats was constructed in two years in 2013, following which people started living there, according to the FIR.

Paraskar said 95 people were living in the building when it collapsed.

“Of the 95 persons, 75 managed to came out while NDRF was able to pull out 11 bodies till 4 pm,” Paraskar said.

Those who died in the incident include six men and five women.

Maharashtra minister for urban development Eknath Shinde, who visited the building site, said orders have been issued to police to act against all those responsible for the incident. “We will not spare anyone responsible for the building collapse. Information is being gathered on whether structural audit of this building was conducted or not.”

District guardian minister Aditi Tatkare said a committee will be formed to probe the entire incident. “The committee will probe how and why this happened. At the same time, a structural audit will be carried out of other buildings to prevent similar incidents,” Tatkare said.