e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mahad incident revives tragic memories of Savitri river bridge collapse

Mahad incident revives tragic memories of Savitri river bridge collapse

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 19:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Mahad When the five-storied building in Mahad came crashing down on Monday, many in this industrial town recalled how the swollen Savitri river had claimed 40 lives in August of 2016.

It was 10 pm on August 2 when 106-year-old bridge on the Savitri river near Mahad collapsed.

Two state transport buses and an SUV carrying at least 40 people were washed away as the driver did not gauge that a portion of the road had given way.

Some bodies were recovered from as far as 150km from the spot during an 11-day long search and rescue operation.

While the British era bridge on the Savitri was too old, there is a common link between the two incidents. Despite the bridge being old, the government failed to carry out a structural audit.

In the latest incident, the building constructed in 2013 was not old, but gave in. Despite previous warnings by locals, no action was taken, which could have prevented the incident.

“If the Savitri river tragedy was unforgettable, so is the latest one. Both incidents have created long lasting impact on our mind,” said Amit Dahave, a 60-year-old grocery shop owner in Mahad.

top news
Amid border row, India and China may take part in war games in Russia
Amid border row, India and China may take part in war games in Russia
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
Fire breaks out at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn alleges foul play
Fire breaks out at Kerala Secretariat, Oppn alleges foul play
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
SC reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets
India-Russia in talks regarding Covid vaccine Sputnik V, says health ministry
India-Russia in talks regarding Covid vaccine Sputnik V, says health ministry
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In