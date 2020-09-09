e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra CM slams Centre on non-payment of GST compensation, dares state BJP to question implementation of tax regime

Maharashtra CM slams Centre on non-payment of GST compensation, dares state BJP to question implementation of tax regime

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 02:17 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
         

Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the central government for the non-payment of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation to the state and challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators from the state to unite as ‘sons of Maharashtra’ to question the Centre on the new tax regime.

“The Union finance minister said that coronavirus [outbreak] is an act of God. Our pain is that our [GST] compensation worth ₹22,000 crore has not come [to the state] yet. They are not speaking of giving back money, and are instead giving options such as securing loans. This means what is ours will be lost, and the state will further go in debt. This is what the Centre is doing; it is nothing but sin. At least in this matter, can we forget being the ruling party and Opposition, and question the Centre?” the CM asked in the legislative Council.

Thackeray referred to an editorial on GST in a Marathi daily and said, “The important question is ‘what next’, because corona will go away eventually. In reality, if the implementation of the [Goods and] Service Tax is incorrect in the first place, then the question is who has the courage to discuss it? You criticise us, which is fine. But do you have the courage to ask the prime minister on GST and that its implementation is not correct.”

The chief minister added that he expects cooperation from the Opposition party in the implementation of ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign in the state. In a bard at Parvin Darekar, leader of Opposition in the Council, Thackeray said, “The concerns you raised on the state of coronavirus are good, but tomorrow don’t go out and start ‘ghantanaad’ agitation to open this and that. We expect you to help us in these times of pandemic.”

top news
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Delhi scales new testing high with more than 45k Covid-19 samples
Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, bail plea rejected
Sushant Singh case: NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty, bail plea rejected
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
FY21 may see worst ever decline in GDP
FY21 may see worst ever decline in GDP
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Echoes of heroism in Rezang La
Echoes of heroism in Rezang La
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In