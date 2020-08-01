Maharashtra Congress questions appointment of chief electoral officer, he rubbishes claims

cities

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:45 IST

The Maharashtra Congress on Friday raised questions over the appointment of the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra, Baldev Singh, alleging he was facing a probe over alleged irregularities in SEEPZ, when he was heading it at the direction of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). Singh has rubbished the allegations saying the case being referred to is from the period before he took charge.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Friday said Singh was facing an inquiry initiated by CVC and the ministry of industry and commerce in an alleged irregularity in SEEPZ SEZ. “The Comptroller and Auditor General of India had passed strictures in the case in its June 2018 report tabled in Parliament. The financial scam is related to an appointment of an ineligible agency for the works without having an authority. Despite the ongoing probe, the Fadnavis government appointed Singh as the CEO Maharashtra in July 2019, just ahead of the Assembly polls. This has raised serious questions about the role of the commission,” he alleged.

Sawant questioned why the credentials of the CEO were not cross-checked while appointing him to the post and whether the Election Commission of India was working under pressure of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Singh said, “It is very sad, mischievous and misleading, the way facts are being tried to be presented by the Congress leader. These are absolutely false and incorrect allegations as the capital works mentioned in the letters were allotted to NFCD even before I joined SEEPZ. The allotment was done by an earlier development commissioner, who was the competent authority to do so during his tenure. All payments were released by my predecessor and the information about them has been given to the competent authorities in the government.”

Singh said that the letter, dated July 3, 2020, by the ministry of industry and commerce and produced by Sawant clearly mentions the role of one IRS officer has emerged during the investigation of the case. “This clearly indicates that I had no role to play in this entire case and the allotment of works and appointment of the agency were done even before I joined SEEPZ,” he said.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had, earlier this week, raised questions over the appointment of an agency led by BJP leader and had written a letter to the ECI for action. The ECI in the letter to Chavan has said the CEO office did not choose the agency with BJP for the voter awareness campaign. Sawant said that the reply was dissatisfactory.