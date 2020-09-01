e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 31, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra extends price cap for treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals till November 30

Maharashtra extends price cap for treatment of Covid-19 patients at private hospitals till November 30

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 01:30 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
         

The Maharashtra health department, late on Monday, issued a circular extending the duration of the price cap imposed on private hospitals for the treatment of Covid-19 patients till November 30.

The circular also stated that private hospitals can begin charging regular rates for the 50% beds reserved for non-Covid patients, even as the government rates will be applicable to the remaining 50% beds meant for Covid-19 patients. This order will remain effective till November 30.

In April, the state government had mandated that private hospitals would have to allocate 20% beds for Covid-19 patients. Out of these, 80% beds are regulated by the civic body. As the order lapsed in August, BMC officials held a meeting with 12 representatives of private hospitals on August 27.

However, private hospitals have raised their concerns over the move. They said another extension of the rule will cause them economic losses. Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician with Bombay Hospital, said, “Several private hospitals are facing losses owing to the price capping rule. That’s why we held a meeting with the officers and put forward our issues.”

top news
Pranab da, Bharat’s bipartisan Ratna
Pranab da, Bharat’s bipartisan Ratna
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum for a colossus of public life
Tributes pour in from across political spectrum for a colossus of public life
Indian economy sees a record fall
Indian economy sees a record fall
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
Had Pranabda become PM in 2012, things would have been different: Rajamony
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
‘Important for India and China to reach some kind of equilibrium’: Jaishankar
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Hamas announces deal to end Gaza-Israel escalation
Japan announces emergency loan for India to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Japan announces emergency loan for India to fight Covid-19 pandemic
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyPranab MukherjeeUnlock 4 guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In