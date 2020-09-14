e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Maharashtra government’s initiative of door-to-door survey to begin in Thane from today

Maharashtra government’s initiative of door-to-door survey to begin in Thane from today

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 18:46 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

As part of the My Family My Responsibility initiative of the state government; Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will be starting door to door survey in two sessions from September 15 onwards. Through this, all residents will be screened for oxygen levels and fever, those with symptoms will be recommended further tests.

“Each house within the civic body jurisdiction will be visited twice. The health survey will include creating awareness, preparing a database of those with illness and identifying those with Covid symptoms, in each family. Representatives from the health department, social health workers along with two local volunteers will be a part of the door to door survey,” said Dr Vipin Sharma, TMC commissioner. The survey will also include a screening of every resident, for oxygen levels and temperature. They will provide medical help and guidance if required.

The first phase of the survey will begin from September 15 to October 10; the second phase is from October 14 to 24. This will also be adopted in the rural areas of Thane district. “We have created a plan and prepared teams for each area, comprising health workers, representatives from the health department, Anganwadi staff and local volunteers,” said Hiralal Sonawane, chief operating officer, Thane zilla parishad.

top news
25 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
25 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
Retail inflation at 6.69% in August, marginally down from 6.73% in July
SII’s Adar Poonawalla says there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024
SII’s Adar Poonawalla says there won’t be enough Covid-19 vaccines till 2024
PM congratulates Harivansh on second innings in Rajya Sabha
PM congratulates Harivansh on second innings in Rajya Sabha
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In