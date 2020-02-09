e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Major fire guts incense factory at Ambernath MIDC

Major fire guts incense factory at Ambernath MIDC

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:03 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A massive fire broke out in an incense stick manufacturing factory, Meera Perfumery Works, in Swastik compound at Morivali, Ambernath Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), late on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

After the fire was reported, one fire tender of Ambernath MIDC arrived at the spot with one water tanker, but fire officials called for more fire tenders as the blaze could not be controlled. According to fire officials, the entire factory was gutted in the incident.

“Fire-fighting is underway. The entire factory has been burnt. We have called for more fire tenders and water tankers,” said a fire officer on duty.

Dhiraj Dhumal, 45, who lives in Morivali, said, “The fire broke out in the evening after the factory was shut at 6pm. So far, no one is injured in the incident.”

Fire-fighting operations were still on at the time of going to press.

Ambernath MIDC is 2km away from Ambernath railway station, and around 48km away from Mumbai.

top news
Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally
Exit polls say CM Arvind Kejriwal, again; BJP may improve its 2015 tally
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
Manoj Tiwari disses exit polls that project Kejriwal win, makes his projection
’Can’t pull my finger anymore’: Soldier kills 20 in Thailand mall shooting
’Can’t pull my finger anymore’: Soldier kills 20 in Thailand mall shooting
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
2 killed in blast during religious procession in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
NCP activist claims plot to kill Sharad Pawar; files police complaint
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
An insider’s tale of UPA’s success, failure, writes Karan Thapar
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Man crosses road inches away from elephant, shocking video angers people
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
Delhi exit polls decoded: AAP win predicted, BJP makes gains, Congress lags
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Swara BhaskerDelhi Assembly Election 2020 VotingDelhi Polls 2020Shaheen BaghDelhi Exit Poll Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities