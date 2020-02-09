Major fire guts incense factory at Ambernath MIDC

cities

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 01:03 IST

A massive fire broke out in an incense stick manufacturing factory, Meera Perfumery Works, in Swastik compound at Morivali, Ambernath Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), late on Saturday. No one was injured in the incident.

After the fire was reported, one fire tender of Ambernath MIDC arrived at the spot with one water tanker, but fire officials called for more fire tenders as the blaze could not be controlled. According to fire officials, the entire factory was gutted in the incident.

“Fire-fighting is underway. The entire factory has been burnt. We have called for more fire tenders and water tankers,” said a fire officer on duty.

Dhiraj Dhumal, 45, who lives in Morivali, said, “The fire broke out in the evening after the factory was shut at 6pm. So far, no one is injured in the incident.”

Fire-fighting operations were still on at the time of going to press.

Ambernath MIDC is 2km away from Ambernath railway station, and around 48km away from Mumbai.