Home / Cities / Man, accomplice held for duping employer of ₹2.5L

Man, accomplice held for duping employer of ₹2.5L

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man was arrested along with his brother-in-law on Thursday for allegedly cooking up a robbery story to embezzle ₹2.5 lakh from his employer, the police said on Friday.

The arrested man, Mumtaz Alam, worked as an accountant in a footwear store, and had invested ₹3.5 lakh he had borrowed to start a business. However, that venture allegedly racked up losses and eventually shut, throwing Alam into debt. He thereafter got work in the footwear showroom in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram.

To repay the money lender, Alam hatched a fake robbery plot with his brother-in-law, Mohammad Wasim Akram, 36, senior police officers associated with the case said.

As per their plan, Alam on Thursday around 4pm, called the police control room and said two bike-borne robbers intercepted his bike near Zakhira flyover and robbed him, at gunpoint, of a bag containing ₹2.5 lakh he had collected from Chandni Chowk area on his employer’s instructions.

Since the call was about a daylight armed robbery, senior officers reached the spot, apart from the local Moti Nagar police personnel, said deputy commissioner of police (west) Deepak Purohit.

Multiple teams were formed to nab the suspects. Teams scanned footage from CCTV cameras on the routes Alam had taken while returning from Chandni Chowk. Police said that footage from one camera showed Alam riding his bike on the service lane but not carrying a bag, as he had claimed. Another piece of footage confirmed that he had used a different route, Purohit said.

“We confronted Alam with the video footage, and he responded with multiple contradictory statements, which made us more suspicious. When Alam was interrogated, he broke down and confessed to cooking up the robbery story and told us about the loan he had to repay,” he added.

Alam told the police that while returning from Chandni Chowk, he gave the bag of cash to his brother-in-law and travelled a spot near the Zakhira flyover, from where he made the call about the fake robbery. He led the police to his brother-in-law, from whose possession the police recovered the ₹2.5 lakh. A case of criminal conspiracy and breach of trust was registered and the two were arrested.

