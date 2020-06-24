e-paper
Man accuses foster parents of harassment in video, kills self

Man accuses foster parents of harassment in video, kills self

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:16 IST
AMRITSAR A 24-year-old man shot himself dead in Buttar village falling under Mehta police station of Amritsar-rural district. According to police, Gurjant Singh also made a video of himself before taking the extreme step. The video clip was widely shared on social media.

In the clip, the victim is heard saying: “I am a resident of Buttar village. My (foster) father has been harassing me and my wife. He also tried to assault my wife several times. When I objected to this, he got me arrested, alleging that I took drugs. My In-laws had also come, but he pushed them out of the home. Now, my father is trying to get me arrested.”

“I am committing suicide. For this, my father Gurmej Singh, his wife Jasbir Kaur, his daughter Jaspal Kaur and her husband Manjinder Singh, and his niece Balwinder Kaur will be responsible. They should be punished.” Before the video clip ends, the victim shows a pistol.

Mehta SHO Satpal Singh said on the basis of the video clip and the statement of Gurjant’s wife, five people have been booked under sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and they are absconding. He said Gurjant was adopted 22 years ago.

