Man arrested for extorting money from petrol pump worker in Pune

cities

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:13 IST

PUNE: A man was remanded to five days in police custody on Thursday for extorting money from a petrol pump owner in Pune.

The arrested was identified as Ayanul Anwar Khan (26), a resident of Sattar Khan chawl in Nana peth area of Pune.

The incident took place at 8:45pm on Tuesday at the petrol pump. Khan was arrested on Wednesday and produced in a local court on Thursday.

The accused visited the fuel station and threatened a 28-year-old worker to ask the petrol pump owner to hand over Rs 12,000 as extortion money, according to the complainant. He allegedly threatened to kill the worker if he did not hand over the money.

“He claimed to be working for someone called “Sattar Bhai” and took Rs 4,000 that was collected that day by the worker,” said assistant police inspector RE Alekar who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) was registered at Samarth police station against the man.