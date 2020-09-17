e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man arrested for extorting money from petrol pump worker in Pune

Man arrested for extorting money from petrol pump worker in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A man was remanded to five days in police custody on Thursday for extorting money from a petrol pump owner in Pune.

The arrested was identified as Ayanul Anwar Khan (26), a resident of Sattar Khan chawl in Nana peth area of Pune.

The incident took place at 8:45pm on Tuesday at the petrol pump. Khan was arrested on Wednesday and produced in a local court on Thursday.

The accused visited the fuel station and threatened a 28-year-old worker to ask the petrol pump owner to hand over Rs 12,000 as extortion money, according to the complainant. He allegedly threatened to kill the worker if he did not hand over the money.

“He claimed to be working for someone called “Sattar Bhai” and took Rs 4,000 that was collected that day by the worker,” said assistant police inspector RE Alekar who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) was registered at Samarth police station against the man.

top news
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
‘No need to panic’: Aaditya Thackeray on Section 144 imposed in Mumbai
LAC faceoff may hurt economic revival, says Singapore high commissioner
LAC faceoff may hurt economic revival, says Singapore high commissioner
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In