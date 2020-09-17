e-paper
Man arrested for impersonating deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar

Man arrested for impersonating deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 21:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE Pune rural police have arrested a man for posing as Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and calling a 17-year-old boy.

The teenage complainant is a resident of Khadki, Daund. He works at a local restaurant and comes from a poor family, according to the police.

The arrested accused (name not disclosed) was produced in a local court on Thursday, according to senior inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station who is investigating the case.

“The 17-year-old and his paternal cousin sister are locked in a land dispute case with the latter wanting to sell their land against the wishes of the former. The accused knew about the situation and took advantage of it,” said Mahadik.

The accused called the teenager and asked him to withdraw from the land dispute, according to the complainant.

“He says he did it for fun. There are voice clips on the internet of the deputy CM calling people and solving matters directly. He probably heard one of those and decided to mock the complainant,” said Mahadik.

A case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code is registered at Daund police station against the man.

