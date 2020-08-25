e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man arrested for selling pork illegally

Man arrested for selling pork illegally

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling pork illegally in Dadri.

The suspect was identified as Munna, a native of Balmiki Mohalla in Gautampuri area of Dadri.

The complainant, the executive officer of Dadri municipality, alleged he did not have a valid licence.

Sameer Kumar Kashyap, Executive Officer at Dadri Municipal Board, said the suspect had been running the shop for past few months. “It is alleged that the suspect steals pigs from the area and slaughters them in his shop. We conducted a primary investigation and found that he had no license for running this shop. The meat he sells can also be unhealthy,” he said.

In July, the municipality had served him a show cause notice asking produce relevant documents needed to sell meat. However, the suspect allegedly did not reply. “We served him notice again and he ignored yet again. We then decided to file a police complaint against him,” said Kashyap.

Following the complaint, police lodged an FIR against the suspect under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer at Dadri, said that the suspect was produced before the court and sent to jail.

top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In