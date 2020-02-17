Man beats alcoholic, abusive father to death

cities

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 16:28 IST

PUNE:Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a man for killing his alcoholic, abusive father on Sunday night in Vitthalwadi area of Dehugaon, near Pune. The deceased was identified as Santosh Vitthal Yelwandi, 47, while his son is identified as Viraj Santosh Yelwande, 20, both residents of Dehugaon.

“Santosh Yelvande was beating up his wife Kavita after consuming alcohol at 10:30pm (on Sunday) when their son Viraj hit his father with a piece of wood,” said senior inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehuroad police station.

The father, according to police officials, sustained grievous injuries. He was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial, Pimpri, but was declared dead on arrival, according to Kalyankar.

The 47-year-old used to regularly beat up his wife after getting drunk, according to her statement to the police. The police registered a case against her son based on Kavita’s statement.

Assistant inspector (API) Shahid Pathan of Dehuroad police station is investigating the case. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station against the arrested boy.