Man beats up bank’s security guard when asked to follow social distancing

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:33 IST

Noida: A man allegedly barged into a prominent bank’s Sector Alpha II branch on Monday evening and beat up the security guard who had asked the suspect to follow the social distancing norms when he had visited the branch in the morning.

After the incident, the suspect fled with his accomplices who were waiting in a car parked nearby, the police said.

The security guard, Shivranjit Singh, a resident of Jewar, said that the management of IDBI Bank has enforced a social distancing norm and only four persons are allowed inside at a time. “On Monday around 10.30 am, I was standing at the door when the suspect visited the bank and tried to go inside the branch. He said that he wanted to deposit money. I stopped him and asked him to wait for his turn. The suspect lost his cool and manhandled me. I somehow managed the situation and ousted him,” Singh said.

The complainant said that the suspect came back again at 6.15pm and beat him up.

The bank’s branch manager, Dr Sarvesh Gupta, said that the business hours were over by that time. “The bank’s shutters were half down and the unarmed security guard was standing at the door. The suspect approached the security guard and started slapping him without a provocation. The man also tried to push him inside the parked car,” Gupta said.

The branch manager further said that the suspect and his accomplices may have come with criminal intent. The security guard put up resistance and banged the shutter to alert the bank officials, after which the officials reached the spot and sounded an emergency alarm and informed the police, Gupta said.

The suspect soon fled the spot in the car parked outside. The security guard filed a complaint at Sector Beta 2 police station.

Sujeet Upadhyaya, station house officer, Sector Beta 2 police station, said that the police have received the complaint. “We are investigating the CCTV footage to identify and arrest the suspect. A case has been registered against the suspect under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code,” he said.

The bank manager said he will write to the headquarters to provide armed security guards for more safety.