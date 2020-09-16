e-paper
Man booked for attempted suicide at police station in Pune

Man booked for attempted suicide at police station in Pune

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 21:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

PUNE: A man was booked for attempting suicide at a police station in Pune on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was called to the police station for questioning after a 34-year-old woman had lodged a complaint against him.

“The two were known to each other earlier. The woman is married to someone else. She ended their relationship after which he started calling her repeatedly. He used to threaten her with self-harm if she refused to talk to him. So, visit the station to lodge a complaint,” said sub-inspector DR Gupta of Alankar police station who is investigating the case.

The man is a commerce graduate and works as an accountant to earn a living.

“He started asking her why she had approached the police and had come prepared with a blade,” said PSI Gupta.

He cut himself in front of police officials who stopped him before he could harm himself seriously, the police said. The man was taken to a hospital and has been recommended bed rest for 15 days.

A case under Section 309 (attempted suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Alankar police station against the man.

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

