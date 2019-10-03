e-paper
Man booked for posing as IAS officer, duping women on matrimonial site

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE: A man was detained by the Pune police crime branch on Wednesday on allegations of impersonating a civil servant and cheating women he met on matrimonial sites, Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said.

The man had a profile on Jeevansathi.com where he claimed to be an officer of the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) from Delhi. He also used to carry a fake pistol to show off, according to DCP Singh.

The Pune police had received a complaint against the man and the complaint alleged that he befriended women through the matrimonial portal and obtained their phone numbers before cheating them.

A case in this regard was registered at the concerned police station.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 13:41 IST

