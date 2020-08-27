e-paper
Home / Cities / Man booked for raping 12-year-old daughter in J&K’s Doda

Man booked for raping 12-year-old daughter in J&K’s Doda

The issue came to light on August 23 when the girl’s mother lodged a report with the women cell.

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
A man has been booked for allegedly raping his 12-year-old daughter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

“The accused Mohammad Yakoob, 35, of Bharti village in Gundoh tehsil, raped his daughter on August 22. The issue came to light on August 23 when the girl’s mother lodged a report with the women cell. The accused is absconding since August 23,” a police officer said.

Sources said the incident took place when the victim’s mother had gone to visit her ailing father. “He forced himself onto the minor and later threatened her with a knife. However, the girl narrated the incident to her grandmother on phone and subsequently she was brought to the women cell by her mother,” the officer added.

A case under Section 4/6 POCSO Act and section 376 of the IPC has been registered.

Preliminary medical reports have confirmed that the minor was raped.

