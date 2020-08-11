e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man dials 100, threatens to harm PM Modi

Man dials 100, threatens to harm PM Modi

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: On alert ahead of Independence Day, the Noida Police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly called up the emergency helpline number 100 and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The suspect, Harbhajan Singh, lived in a rented accommodation in Noida Sector 66 and hails from Haryana.

Ankur Aggarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said,“He had also threatened to create ruckus in the city. The Phase-3 police station swung into action and put his mobile on surveillance. In the evening he was traced and arrested from Mamura.”

Police said that the suspect appeared to be a drug addict. Upon questioning he is learnt to have said that he used to work at a call centre till he lost his job a few months ago. “He also had a failed relationship and he was depressed,” said police.

He was sent for a medical examination and reports revealed he was under influence of alcohol. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

top news
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In