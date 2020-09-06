e-paper
Home / Cities / Man dies after consuming “home-made” liquor in Tarn Taran village

Man dies after consuming “home-made” liquor in Tarn Taran village

An investigating official revealed that a man in the village had made the liquor using jaggery a makeshift apparatus for distillation about 10 days ago.

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 20:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Tarn Taran
Last month, 123 people had died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in three districts of Punjab--Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur. (Representational image)
Last month, 123 people had died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in three districts of Punjab--Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur. (Representational image)(HT FILE)
         

A 45-year-old man died allegedly after consuming countrymade liquor in Manochahal village of Tarn Taran, police said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Seetal Singh, was found dead at his in-laws’ house on Saturday morning.

A senior police official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “Our investigation has found that Seetal, along with one Gore and his father Bhupinder Singh, had purchased liquor from one Gurpreet Singh of Manochahal village and consumed it on Friday night.”

“Gurpreet has disclosed that he had been distilling countrymade liquor at his home for his personal consumption, which he also sometimes gives to his cousin Gora on request,” the official said.

“Gurpreet had purchased 10kg jaggery from a local store run by one Dheera Singh of the village. Using the jaggery and a makeshift apparatus for distillation, he had made seven bottles of countrymade liquor, which he had been consuming for the last 10 days. He had given the same liquor to Gora and Seetal,” the investigating official revealed. A sample of the liquor has been recovered and sent for forensic examination.

Superintendent of police (SP-investigation) Jagjit Singh Walia said the viscera of the deceased would be sent to a forensic lab to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

Though he maintained it was not a case of spurious liquor death, he appealed to the people to purchase liquor only from approved liquor vends.

Last month, 123 people had died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in three districts of Punjab--Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

