Man duped in ATM fraud

A man was allegedly duped of ₹50,000 by another man, who offered to help in withdrawing cash from an ATM, in Dundahera of Udyog Vihar, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4pm on Tuesday when the victim, identified as Tapas Bala, a resident of Manesar, had gone to the ATM.

The police said that when he was typing in his bank information at the ATM kiosk, a man standing behind him in the queue, noted down his PIN code.

Sanjeev Kumar, assistant sub inspector (ASI), Udyog Vihar police station, said Bala was facing difficulty in withdrawing the cash and the person standing behind him offered to help.

“He asked Bala if there was a problem and asked him to give him his ATM card. After trying for a couple of times, he returned a replica of the ATM card to the victim,” Kumar said.

The police said that Bala did not realise his card had been switched. A few minutes later, he received a text message and realised that ₹50,900 had been withdrawn from his account and that the suspect had switched his card.

Kumar said that the suspect is yet to be identified.

A case was registered against the unidentified person under sections 379 (theft) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Udyog Vihar police station on Tuesday, the police said.

