Man falls to death from 3rd floor while talking on phone

Noida: A 23-year-old man died after he fell from the third floor of a building in Sector 27 Wednesday evening while he was allegedly talking on the phone. The body will be sent for an autopsy after his family reaches Noida, police said.

The victim was identified as Jitendra Kumar, of Firozabad district. He was living in a leased flat on the third floor of a four-storey building in Sector 27 with a roommate, Amit Kumar. According to police, Kumar was a cook at a sweetshop in Sector 18.

“We came to know about the incident in the evening. It seems that Kumar was talking on phone when he fell. He was immediately rushed to nearby Vinayak hospital where he was declared brought dead,” Rajveer Singh Chauhan, SHO, Sector 20 police station, said.

Police said according to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 4.30pm. Kumar was home on Wednesday and was allegedly talking to his wife when he fell to the street below. Neighbours alerted Amit who took Kumar to the hospital.

“We are checking the call records to verify the identity of the person with whom he was speaking. We will verify how he fell. However, it seems to be a case of accidental death,” the SHO said.

Police also said Kumar had got married only a month ago and his wife was in his home town. The SHO said that the family has been notified. “We will send the body for an autopsy and it will be handed over to the family afterwards,” Chauhan said.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 21:16 IST