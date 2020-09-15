e-paper
Home / Cities / Man, friend beaten up, robbed of car in Dehlon

Man, friend beaten up, robbed of car in Dehlon

The man was practising driving in his new car when the incident took place

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 17:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victims also lost their mobile phones and wallets as they had left it in their car.
The victims also lost their mobile phones and wallets as they had left it in their car.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Late night driving lessons cost a 28-year-old man his new car as over five miscreants waylaid him and his friend and robbed them of the vehicle after beating them up.

The victims have been identified as Rohit Kumar, 28, a factory worker and the car’s owner, and his friend Harpreet Singh, 29, of Ishar Nagar.

Harpreet, who is the complainant in the case, said that they had ventured out on the Bulara-Lohara Road on Sunday night as Rohit wanted to practise driving in his new car. As they were driving along, a commuter asked them to stop and asked if there had been any crime in their locality. Before they could answer, the unidentified man tried to snatch their car keys. Harpreet and Rohit tried to resist but they were overpowered by five other men who turned up at the spot and started thrashing them.

The miscreants allegedly also assaulted them with sharp-edged weapons and iron rods before fleeing the spot with the car. The victims also lost their mobile phones and wallets as they had left it in their car.

They managed to contact their family members after borrowing a passerby’s phone.

Harpreet said that though the miscreants were not wearing masks, they were unable to see their faces as it was dark.

Based on their complaint, a case under Sections 379-B (snatching using force), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed for prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Assistant sub-inspector Jeevan Singh said police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to gather more clues.

