Man gets 7 years’ imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault minor girl

The district court on Tuesday awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment to a 26-year-old mobile phone shop owner for attempting to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl who had come to his shop to recharge her mobile phone in March 2013 in Rabupura.

According to the prosecution, on May 3, 2013, an FIR had been lodged at Rabupura police station by the girl, who stated that she had gone to the shop to recharge her mobile phone at a village under the jurisdiction of the Rabupura police station. She stated that the shopkeeper, one Vikram Singh, pushed her into the shop, closed the glass door and attempted to sexually assault her.

According to the police, scratches and bruises were found on her body during the medical examination.

The police recorded the statements of the girl and the witnesses and filed a chargesheet on September 12, 2013, at the sessions court under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376/51, 354B, 342, 504 and 506. The accused pleaded innocence and claimed that he was being implicated in a false case.

The girl confirmed the statement she gave to the police in front of the court and said that she had gone to her uncle’s house in Rabupura from Delhi for a holiday. She said she was then a student of Class 10. She added that on May 3, 2013, Singh caught her hand, pulled her inside the shop and closed the glass door. In the ensuing struggle, a computer in the shop fell and got damaged. Singh demanded a compensation of ₹30,000. When she told him that she would go home and ask her father to pay him the amount, Singh did not listen and instead tore her clothes, pushed her down on the bench and tried to assault her sexually. The girl further stated that had she not hit the accused with a bottle that was lying nearby, he would have raped her.

“Additional district judge Ved Prakash Verma held Vikram Singh guilty today. He was awarded rigorous imprisonment for seven years under the attempt to rape charge, including three years under the IPC Section 354B and 3 months under the IPC Section 342,” Rohtash Sharma, assistant district government counsel, said on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 22:04 IST