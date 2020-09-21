Man held for cheating, blackmailing aspiring models

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 22:03 IST

New Delhi

Police on Monday said they arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly creating fake profiles of models and production houses on social media, and deceiving aspiring models in the name of giving lead roles in web series, and collecting their private and intimate photographs.

The man, identified as Mam Chand, later blackmailed the aspiring models with their pictures. He used to impersonate established female models to target and deceive the aspiring models, deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse, said.

“Chand is a resident of Sultanpuri. He was involved in a cheating case of Hisar in Haryana,” the DCP said.

Police said a 17-year-old girl filed a complaint, alleging she was contacted by one Rashi Goel on social media. Goel introduced herself as a model, who was looking for new models for an upcoming web series, and asked for normal and unclothed photographs of the complainant for auditions, the DCP said.

“The girl sent such photographs to Goel. But when Goel kept on asking for more photographs, the girl blocked her. Thereafter, the complainant was contacted by two persons, who sent her the same photos she had sent to Goel, and threatened her,” the DCP said.

“During investigation, four social media IDs used to contact victims were identified. The accused was apprehended from outside his residence in Sultanpuri,” Alphonse said.

Police said he used to contact potential victims from different fake profiles but never met them.

“He claimed he never met any victim. An audition form was found in his mobile phone. Objectionable photographs of victims were found in the mobile phone of the accused,” the DCP said. Three mobile phones and four SIM cards were recovered from Chand’s possession.