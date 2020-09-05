Man posed as British citizen, duped women of over Rs 4.5 lakh; arrested

delhi

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 01:17 IST

Police on Saturday said they had arrested a 33-year-old man who pretended to be a British national and cheated several women of their money on the pretext of marriage.

The man, Mohit Tokas alias Vikas, an Indian, was arrested on Thursday in a cheating case registered at south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur police station on a complaint filed by a 38-year-old medical counsellor at a skin care clinic in outer Delhi last month.

Police said Tokas targeted divorced women and conned them by promising marriage

Apart from cheating the counsellor of near R1.22 lakh, the man, using the same method, cheated two more women in two different cities in Karnataka. Two separate cases are registered against Tokas in Karnataka.

He was also arrested in a similar cheating case in Gujarat, deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

“We traced four separate bank accounts in which around R4.5 lakh were deposited by the women he had cheated in the name of marriage. The accounts have been frozen and their past transactions are being analysed to find if he cheated more women,” the DCP said.

In the Kotla Mubarakpur case, the medical counsellor in her complaint said while scrolling a matrimonial website for a suitable match, she came in contact with a man who said he was a British citizen. He showed his passport and other documents, which were actually fake, to convince her, a police officer probing the case said, requesting anonymity.

“The two exchanged their phone numbers and the man started calling and texting her through a mobile application. After convincing the woman that he would marry her, the man tricked her into depositing R121,900 in his account in the name of starting a hotel business. Later, he started avoiding her calls. The woman became suspicious and filed a case,” the officer said.

During the probe, DCP Thakur said, the investigating team collected details of the suspect’s phone numbers that were issued on forged identity papers. Through technical surveillance and scrutiny of the money trail, the team identified and caught Tokas, who is a resident of Munirka in Delhi.

“Tokas admitted to his involvement in similar cheatings. He was earlier involved in a kidnapping and robbery case registered at Vasant Vihar. Three similar cheating cases are registered against him in Gujarat and Karnataka. He was arrested in the Gujarat case,” the DCP said.

The fake passport and other documents are yet to be recovered, said DCP Thakur.