Hotel staffer held for raping foreign national in Hisar

Hotel staffer held for raping foreign national in Hisar

The woman is from Thailand.

cities Updated: Aug 07, 2020 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

A hotel staffer has been arrested for allegedly raping a 40-year-old foreign national in her room at a hotel in Hisar late on Thursday, police said. The woman is from Thailand.

Hisar superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the hotel worker has been arrested and the woman’s statement has been recorded.

A case under Section 376-D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the hotel staffer and an unknown person.

The woman’s medical examination has been conducted and the report is awaited, the SP said.

A police official, requesting anonymity said the woman, who had come from Delhi, had checked into the hotel three days ago. “The woman has identified a hotel staffer. We are checking the CCTV footage of the hotel to identify the other accused,” he added.

