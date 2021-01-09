e-paper
Man held for raping minor in Panipat

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2021, 03:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Panipat police have arrested a taxi driver for allegedly raping a 14-year-old deaf and dumb girl in Samalkha town of the district earlier this week.

The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh, 33, of Delhi, who was living in Samalkha at a rented accommodation in the locality of the victim.

As per the police complaint filed by mother of the victim, the incident took place on January 3 evening, when she was sitting outside her house.

The accused allegedly took her to a house on the pretext of buying her some sweets and raped her.

Her mother also suspected involvement of more people in the crime and following her complaint, the police sent samples of four more people for DNA examination.

Panipat ASP Pooja Vashisht said that the victim narrated the incident to her mother in her own way, who then approached the police and filed a complaint.

She said that the police also recorded the statement of the victim with the help of interpreters. She said that in her medical examination, it was confirmed that the victim was raped.

The ASP said that the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

