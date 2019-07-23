Man held for shooting trader, who hid after suffering gunshot

Gurugram A day after a 35-year-old businessman was allegedly shot at by an acquaintance after an argument in Anaj Mandi, the police on Tuesday night arrested the suspect, identified as Amit.

The police said Amit had a grudge against the victim, Manjeet Kataria, since the two had fought over a parking space two months ago.

Kataria, who runs a wholesale vegetable shop in the mandi, had sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach around 6pm on Monday. Kataria, a resident of Basai, had gone to meet Amit, upon his invitation to discuss a “personal matter”, when he was shot at.

The police on Tuesday said that after sustaining the gunshot wound, Kataria had hidden in an office, about 100 metres from the spot, as Amit chased him. After Amit could not locate him, he spotted a man driving by and snatched his scooter on gunpoint to escape.

The police said probe revealed that Amit made at least 27 phone calls to the victim in the afternoon, asking him to meet him and settle a past issue. “The two are acquaintances and are in the same line of work. Amit runs a wholesale shop across the road from Kataria. A few months ago, they had fought over a parking issue and the enmity lingered. The suspect had been threatening him for some time,” a police officer privy to the investigation, said.

Following the firing, Kataria’s family took him to a private hospital in Sector 38. The police said on Tuesday that his condition is stable.

Sumer Singh, deputy commissioner of police (west), said Amit was arrested on Tuesday night from Bir Wala Bagh, behind district court. “He would be produced in district court on Wednesday,” he said.

Kataria’s brother, Sunil, who also has a shop in the mandi but wasn’t present there at the time of the incident, said that Amit had asked the victim over the phone to come immediately to the mandi and was being abusive.

“Instead of going to the gym, he went to meet him. After a brief argument, he shot at him and pushed him. My brother managed to run and hide in a seeds office. Fearing arrest since there was a PCR in the area, Amit stopped a man who was passing by on a scooter and pointed a gun at him. He pushed him aside and escaped on his scooter,” he said.

Sunil said that two months ago, there was a fight between his brother and Amit over a parking space. “Amit had parked a vegetable truck in front of my brother’s shop, to which my brother had objected as it was blocking his passage. There was a minor disagreement over the issue,” he said.

A case was registered against Amit under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station on Monday, the police said.

