Man held for spiking woman’s drink, raping her

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman, after offering her lift to a medical store and giving her a spiked drink in Sidhrawali village of Bilaspur, the police said on Sunday.

The police said that the woman’s husband had gone for work and she was on her way to purchase medicine for her daughter, who had not been keeping well.

A police officer privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the woman was waiting at the bus stop near her house when a man offered her a lift to the medical store on his motorcycle.

“She said in the complaint that he took her to a room in Sidhrawali village by giving some excuse and gave her a drink, which was spiked, following which he raped her. After the incident, he called her repeatedly on the phone, asking her to maintain a relationship with him,” the officer said.

The police said the woman filed a police complaint, following which the accused was arrested on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. A case was registered against him under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

In another incident, a woman working at a private company in Udyog Vihar filed a complaint, alleging that her colleague had raped her on the pretext of marriage. The police said the woman works as a manager in the company and got acquainted with the suspect at the workplace. After a brief courtship, they started having a physical relationship, as the man promised to marry her.

The police said he later refused to get married to her and the woman filed a complaint at the women’s police station (west) on Saturday. The accused is yet to be arrested.

