Man killed by trio in Pune over alleged infidelity: Father-son held

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 19:32 IST

Pune: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Thursday filed a case against a man and his two sons for the murder of a person in Maval area.

The deceased was identified as Bhaguji Balu Kedari (28) of Thakar Vasti in Inori village of Maval.

Police arrested Dadu Bhiva Kedari (45) and his son Lakshman alias Khanna Dadu Kedari (25), while another son Arun Dadu Kedari (22) is absconding. The trio is residents of Thakar vasti. The arrested were remanded to three-day police custody by a local court.

According to the police, the murder was committed on a road that connects Inori village with Jamwade village at 11:30pm on Wednesday.

The complaint was lodged by the deceased’s wife Suresh Bhaguji Kedari (25).

Police said the deceased was acting as middleman in a heated discussion between the arrested family and his friend Sunil Kevale. The family suspected that Kevale was having an affair with Bhiva’s wife.

“The deceased accompanied Kevale as a mediator. After visiting the house of the accused’s family, on the way out, a fight broke out and Bhaguji was attacked by the family causing his death,” said senior inspector Pradeep Londhe of Bhosari MIDC [Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation] police station who is investigating the case.

The deceased was found with injuries on his back, head and stomach, according to the police. According to the case registered, he was attacked on the stomach with a sharp weapon, on the head with a wooden rod and on the back with a rock.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station against the accused.