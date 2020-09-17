e-paper
Home / Cities / Man, kin booked for raping 13-year-old

Man, kin booked for raping 13-year-old

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that her daughter was married without her knowledge

cities Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Police on Thursday booked a man and his relatives for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl.

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that her daughter was married without her knowledge. She said that she was living separately from her husband after their relation turned sour and her daughter was living with her father. She got married to the accused on July 12.

The matter came to light on Tuesday when the girl met her mother and narrated her ordeal following which she gave a complaint with the police. The girl said that her husband, his brother and other relatives raped her.

The police said that based on the complaint, a case under Sections 9 and 10 of the Child Marriage (prohibition) Act has been registered against the girl’s husband and his family members.

A hunt is on to nab the accused, the police said.

