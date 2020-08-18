e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man missing in Vasai stone quarry

Man missing in Vasai stone quarry

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:41 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

A 20-year-old man, Abhijeet Wankhede of Rajivili in Vasai, has gone missing after he, along with seven others, had gone for a swim in a stone quarry filled with rain water in Rajivli on Monday. Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) fire brigade and locals have launched a search operation.

The incident took place when Wankhede and his friends visited the stone quarry around 8.30am to clean themselves after playing football in the rains. His friends had allegedly warned him against entering the 50-foot-deep stone quarry, but Wankhede said he knew swimming and entered the waters, said senior inspector Vilas Chowgule of Waliv police station.

Wankhede was swept away by strong currents while the rest of the group were on the bank. The group alerted the police, who, in turn, informed the civic fire brigade. “We expect to find him soon,” said Chowgule.

top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In