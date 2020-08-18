e-paper
Man murdered over friendship with woman

Man murdered over friendship with woman

cities Updated: Aug 18, 2020 22:53 IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 35-year-old property dealer, Rajeev Kala, in outer Delhi’s Bawana on August 10. According to senior police officials, the man was killed as he tried to befriend a woman, who was the girlfriend of one of the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Gaurav Sharma confirmed the arrests of Deen Dayal, 35, and Mohit, 23 -- both residents of Ramesh Nagar, Bawana.

The murder was reported to the police on August 10 at 11.30am. A police team found Kala’s body which had multiple blunt injuries on the head. The body was sent for post-mortem examination and a case of murder was registered, said a senior police officer, who wished not to be named.

“It was also found that Kala has been involved in 12 criminal cases, including two murders, two cases of dacoity, two attempts to murder, a case of abduction and five cases of burglaries and thefts. He was staying alone,” the officer said.

During preliminary probe, it was found that Kala had enmity with a man over his friendship with a woman.

“With the help of technical surveillance and local inquiry, Dayal was detained for questioning. He initially pleased innocence but when he was confronted with his phone call records and other technical evidence, he confessed to having killed Kala,” the officer said.

The official said Dayal has disclosed that he had roped in his friend Mohit and Rohit in the crime. “On the tip-off by Dayal, Mohit was also arrested but Rohit managed to escape. Dayal disclosed that Kala had befriended his girlfriend to which he had objected and warned him, but Kala, who was a criminal, didn’t listen and warned Dayal to stay away from her. In order to take revenge Dayal, along with Rohit and Mohit jumped into Kala’s house during the early hours in August 10 and bludgeoned him to death with rods and sticks,” the officer said.

While Mohit had been named in a case of theft, Dayal has no previous criminal involvement, police said.

