Man murders co-worker near Mumbai for making fun of his disability

Man murders co-worker near Mumbai for making fun of his disability

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 01:17 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

A 37-year-old disabled man from Vasai allegedly murdered his colleague on September 20 because the latter used to purportedly make fun of his disability. Jayant Jayprasan Rautrai was arrested on Wednesday by Waliv police for stabbing to death Somnath Kutian, 40. The police have recovered the knife used in the crime.

The accused and Kutian worked at a factory in Vasai. The duo often used to have arguments as Kutian would allegedly make fun of Rautrai. On Sunday night, the two decided to drink near the factory gate. Kutian again began to tease Rautrai, following which the latter went to the factory and picked up a knife and stabbed his colleague.

Some passers-by rushed Kutian to hospital, where he died, said a police officer.

“We registered a case of murder against Rautrai and arrested him on Wednesday. The Vasai court remanded him in police custody,” said the officer.

