Man murders wife after argument in Narela; suspect at large

Man murders wife after argument in Narela; suspect at large

cities Updated: Aug 02, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated by her husband at their house in outer Delhi’s Narela on Saturday night. Senior officers said the husband, a labour worker, had lost his job during the lockdown and the family had been facing financial problems. The man killed his wife after a heated quarrel, the police said. While the man is at large, the police said efforts to nab him are underway.

According to the police, the Narela police station received a call around 8:25am from a woman reporting that her sister has been killed. The police team found the woman, who worked at a factory in Narela Industrial Area, unconscious on the bed.

“She was taken to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. Because the prima facie cause of death seems to be strangulation, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination and a case of murder registered,” said a police officer who asked not to be named.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that the woman’s husband, Rehmattullah, 28, is on the run. “The woman’s sister lives nearby, and alleged that Rehmattullah killed her sister before fleeing. She said her sister is survived by her three children aged 6,5, and three-and-a-half years old. The woman’s sister and other relatives also told the police that the couple used to argue often,” the officer said.

“Rukhsaar had recently also left Rehnattullah’s house and had gone to her parent’s house, but he visited her parent’s house and brought her back for Eid. Even after that, they repeatedly quarrelled over their economic problems, and it appears that during one such argument on Saturday night the man strangled his wife in a fit of rage. The children were all asleep when the murder took place,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said they have formed multiple teams to nab the suspect. “The husband is our prime suspect so far. A case of murder has been registered to probe the matter. We have strong leads and the accused will soon be arrested,” Sharma said.

