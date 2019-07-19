Man kills stepfather in Delhi’s Narela, held

A 25-year-old man allegedly shot dead his 35-year-old stepfather inside their Narela house on Friday evening. Police said the man later himself called up the police and told them that he had killed his stepfather as he used to repeatedly beat up his mother. He was nabbed from the house by a police team later.

Police said the man had allegedly gone to Bihar to purchase the weapon with which the murder was committed. Police have arrested the son.

The deceased was identified as Anil alias Anis, who ran a small eatery in the neighbourhood. Police identified the suspect as Munna Khan, a Class 12 dropout.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said they received a call from Munna Khan at Narela Industrial Area police station around 4PM, in which he claimed that he had shot dead his father at their house.

“A police team rushed to the spot found Munna in the house. Anis’s blood soaked body was also lying in the house. Munna was arrested and a countrymade pistol recovered from him. The man’s body was sent for post mortem examination,” Sharma said.

A crime and forensics team was also called on the spot to collect evidence, police said.

The DCP said, Muna had claimed to have murdered his stepfather Anis as they had frequent quarrels. “He said Anis used to beat up his mother repeatedly. He confessed that he had travelled to Bihar to specially procure the weapon ad take revenge,” the DCP said, adding that efforts to identify the source of weapon was being made.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 23:20 IST