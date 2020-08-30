Man shot dead in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

cities

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 22:59 IST

A 32-year-old man was shot dead while his friend was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by unidentified miscreants in Gandhi Nagar locality of Kurukshetra city, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar of Kirti Nagar in Kurukshetra city and the injured is Vikas Kumar of Nara village in Panipat.

As per the police, the incident took place late on Saturday when masked miscreants opened fire at Vinod and also attacked his friend.

Investigating officer Dharamvir Singh said an FIR has been registered against the unknown accused under sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The police said the preliminary investigation suggested that it was a case of old enmity between two groups as the victim was also facing criminal charges.

The police said that Vinod’s body has been handed over to the family members and an investigation was going on.

Seven booked for killing Sonepat man

A 36-year-old man was shot dead by a group of seven persons near his fields at Bhainswal Kalan village in Sonepat on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pawan Kumar of the same village.

In his complaint to the police, victim’s cousin Kuldeep said he had gone to his fields on Saturday evening to bring fodder for animals.

“My cousin Pawan was sitting near his fields when a group of seven persons led by Rohit and Banny came there and pumped 12 bullets into him. When I reached there, they threatened of killing me too,” he added.

Gohana police have registered a case against Rohit, Banny and five others under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act and launched a manhunt to nab them.