Man shot dead in Jind

cities

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:48 IST

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Jind’s Sedha Majra late on Saturday night, police said. The victim Manoj Kumar was working as a mechanic.

In her complaint to the police, his mother Birmati Devi said her son was allegedly killed by Suresh alias Kala of their village as he had illicit relations with her daughter-in-law. “My son Manoj had objected to his wife’s relationship with Suresh. My son and his wife also had marital disputes. We suspect that Manoj’s wife Pooja and Suresh hatched a conspiracy to kill my son,” she said.

Uchana police station in-charge Krishan Kumar said Manoj was shot dead on his way back home from work. “He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We have registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy against Suresh and the victim’s wife,” he said.