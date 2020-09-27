e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Man shot dead in Jind

Man shot dead in Jind

A case has been registered against the man’s wife and her alleged lover.

cities Updated: Sep 27, 2020 18:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Jind’s Sedha Majra late on Saturday night, police said. The victim Manoj Kumar was working as a mechanic.

In her complaint to the police, his mother Birmati Devi said her son was allegedly killed by Suresh alias Kala of their village as he had illicit relations with her daughter-in-law. “My son Manoj had objected to his wife’s relationship with Suresh. My son and his wife also had marital disputes. We suspect that Manoj’s wife Pooja and Suresh hatched a conspiracy to kill my son,” she said.

Uchana police station in-charge Krishan Kumar said Manoj was shot dead on his way back home from work. “He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. We have registered a case of murder and criminal conspiracy against Suresh and the victim’s wife,” he said.

top news
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
President Kovind gives his nod to all 3 farm bills, government notifies them
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
Covid-19 reinfection cases under investigation, says Hardh Vardhan
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
India’s Covid-19 recoveries close to 5 million, 76% come from 10 states, UTs
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Travellers from Dubai, UK behind most Covid importations into India: Study
Travellers from Dubai, UK behind most Covid importations into India: Study
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In