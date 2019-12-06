Man stabs, kills wife, daughter-in-law in Rohini, arrested

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 21:09 IST

New Delhi

A 64-year-old retired private school teacher has been arrested for allegedly stabbed his wife and daughter-in-law, an air hostess, to death at their house in Rohini early on Friday morning.

Police said the man suspected his daughter-in-law of having an extra marital relationship. The investigators said that the man also accused his 62-year-old wife of having an affair.

Police identified the arrested suspect as Satish Chaudhary, a resident of Shiv Apartments in Rohini Sector 4. The victims were identified as Satish’s 62-year-old wife Snehlata Chaudhary — who had retired as a employee of the DTC — and his daughter-in-law Pragya Chaudhary, who worked as an air hostess with a private airline.

Pragya’s husband Gaurav Chaudhary, an engineer who works in Singapore, was not at home. Gaurav’s younger brother, Saurabh, who works in Bangalore and had come to Delhi on a vacation, was sleeping in the house when the incident took place.

According to the police, the incident took place between 5am and 5.30 am. A police officer probing the case said that they had recorded the statements of the Chaudhary and his youngest son, so far.

According to their statements, the incident took place around 5.15am.

“With a knife in hand, Satish entered the room where Pragya and her mother-in-law Snehlata were sleeping. While Pragya’s three-year-old daughter and one-year-old son were also sleeping in the same room, Saurabh was in another room. Seeing Pragya up at that hour, Satish allegedly got anngry and attacked her with the knife, stabbing her multiple times. As Pragya screamed for help, Snehlata woke up. Panicked, she tried to restrain her husband, but Satish attacked her also,” the officer said.

Hearing the cry of both the women, Saurabh woke up and rushed into the room, where he too was attacked by Satish. However, Saurabh fought back and amnaged to overpower Satish and lock him in the room. He then rushed out and alerted the neighbours, who in turn informed the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) SD Mishra said that a police team that reached the spot later, took Satish into custody and recovered the knife that he had used to attack the two women. All the injured were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Pragya and Snehlata dead.

“We have arrested Satish Chaudhary for the double murders. There are some contradictions in his statement and we are reconstructing the crime scene to establish the sequence of event,” Mishra said.

The DCP said Saurabh sustained injuries on his hands while resisting his father and has been provided treatment. “We have sent the bodies for post mortem examination. Both the women have multiple stab wounds on their bodies. Pragya’s family has been informed,” he added.

The women were planning to move out

Police said that after intial probe they have found that both the women had taken a house on rent in Gurugram and were supposed to move out the same day.

Police said that Saurabh had told them in his statement that he had come to Delhi from Bangalore to help his mother and sister-in-law with their shifting.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that Snehlata along with Pragya and her two children were planning to shift to Gurugram as they had frequent altercations with Satish.

“Since both their sons lived away, Pragya was running the house. They two women often had arguments with Satish and had finally planned to move out of the house. Saurabh had come to help them and they planned to move out today. There is also a possibility that Satish had already planned to kill the women in advance and thought he would miss his opportunity if they moved out. So, he attacked them on Friday morning before they could start packing their stuff,” the officer said.

Police said that neighbours had also told them that Satish barely interacted with them. “They told us that Satish was not a part of the area’s residents’ welfare association and often fought with his neighbhours,” the officer said.