Man stabs wife over money

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:46 IST

A 36-year-old man has been booked for stabbing his wife with a pair of scissors as she allegedly did not give him money to buy a bike on Ganeshotsav. The woman is undergoing treatment at Central Hospital while the accused is absconding. Ulhasnagar police is investigating the matter.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday night when the accused, Mahinder Chandani was asking his wife Manju, 36, to give him money buy a two-wheeler. Chandani is unemployed while Manju is a tailor and manages household expenses.

A police officer said, “Chandani has allegedly been asking for ₹20,000 from her since the past one month but Manju refused. Later he started asking for money citing different reasons. On Monday, they had a huge fight and while she was sleeping, the accused took a scissor and stabbed her twice on the stomach and back. Neighbours took Manju to the hospital. She is stable. We have registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code and are looking for him.”