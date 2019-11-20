Man strips and films 12-yr-old niece; booked

cities

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 19:57 IST

PUNE: A 35-year-old man who allegedly sexually harassed his 12-year-old niece by stripping and filming her was booked by the Hinjewadi police on Wednesday.

A complaint in the matter was filed by the child’s 30-year-old mother, who works as a domestic help. The accused who works at a private security agency is the husband of the child’s maternal aunt and a resident of Venunagar, Wakad.

According to the police complaint, the incident took place on Tuesday. The accused entered the house at 1pm when the victim and her 8-year-old sister were alone and allegedly forced the girls to sit facing the wall before he began undressing the victim and touching her inappropriately. He then proceeded to start filming her, the complaint said.

The girls narrated the entire incident to their mother when she got home.

Shashikant Dendage, assistant police inspector (API),Hinjewadi police station, who is investigating the case said the mother confronted the accused who retaliated by hurling abuses at her and threatened to kill her daughters if she tried to do anything against him. The woman then approached the police and filed a complaint against him.

“When she found the girls crying at home, she called the man after which he came home again. When asked about it, he denied having done anything and then started abusing the woman. He is at large now and has switched off both of his phones,” said API Dendage.

A case under Sections 354(a) (sexual harassment), 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 7, 8, and 13 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered against the accused at Hinjewadi police station.